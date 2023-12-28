Video from previous coverage on Alzheimer’s awareness

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will be offering free education programs in January.

“The new year is a great time to learn new information and for families to discover all the free services and support offered to the Miami Valley community,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Greater Cincinnati Chapters. “The responsibilities of supporting loved ones with Alzheimer’s or another dementia can take tremendous tolls on Ohio families.”

There are 493,000 people caring for 220,000 Ohioans who are 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease. This number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

The programs address support and care for caregivers, who provide 736 million hours of unpaid care every year.

Free programs for Alzheimer’s caregivers

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors

Wed., Jan. 10, 2 to 3 p.m.

Legacy/Centerville

1001 E Alex Bell Rd., Dayton

Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and get strategies to intervene with some of the most common behavior challenges of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Expert Series – Caregiver Fatigue Virtual Program

Wed., Jan. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Online

This presentation will dive into the lives of those who provide care for loved ones with dementia. We will discuss the causes and warning signs of fatigue and burnout in caregivers. Join as we explore different practices to help combat fatigue. These practice examples will vary between a few minutes to an hour in order to be practical for the busiest of caregivers.

Dementia Conversations at the Dayton Metro Library

Tues., Jan. 23, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Dayton Metro Library – Southeast Branch

21 Watervliet Ave., Dayton

Learn tips and strategies for challenging and uncomfortable conversations with family on topics like driving, visiting a doctor and legal and financial planning.

Additional free Alzheimer’s programs

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Thurs., Jan. 18, 6 to 7 p.m.

Camden Branch Library

104 S Main St., Camden

Early detection is key. Get the facts about the signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

Fri., Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Preble County YMCA

450 Washington Jackson Rd., Eaton

Learn about research in the areas of diet, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement and how to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body Virtual Program

Wed., Jan. 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Online

Learn about research in the areas of diet, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement and how to incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Tues., Jan. 30, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

New Madison Public Library

142 S Main St., New Madison

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

To register for any program, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Webinar instructions and links will be emailed following registration.