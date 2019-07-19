Free adoptions during ‘Pooch-a-Palooza’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Animal Resource Center is offering free dog adoptions during its “Pooch-a-Palooza” event on July 20.

The special runs from 10 am until 4 pm at their location at 6790 Webster Street.

All adoptions include spay/neuter, initial vaccines, first-year license, heartworm testing, microchip, and rabies vaccine.

For more information, call 937-898-4457 or email animalshelter@mcohio.org.

Up-to-date photos and information on adoptable dogs can be found by clicking here.

