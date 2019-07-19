Free adoptions during ‘Pooch-a-Palooza’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Animal Resource Center is offering free dog adoptions during its “Pooch-a-Palooza” event on July 20.
The special runs from 10 am until 4 pm at their location at 6790 Webster Street.
All adoptions include spay/neuter, initial vaccines, first-year license, heartworm testing, microchip, and rabies vaccine.
For more information, call 937-898-4457 or email animalshelter@mcohio.org.
Up-to-date photos and information on adoptable dogs can be found by clicking here.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.