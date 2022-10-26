Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is issuing a warning after residents have received fraudulent calls.

According to a release, residents have received phone calls from a caller identifying himself as “Sergeant Doug Reed” with the MCSO or an employee within the offices in the Montgomery County Court Division. The receiver of the call is told they have failed to appear in court or there was a legal matter against the resident that needed discussed, which is false.

The caller has been known to clone and spoof phone numbers to appear legitimate when it appears on the Caller ID. Demanding payment from the resident, creating a fake case number and threatening warrants and arrests have been known to be discussed by the scammers to residents.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck says, “These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups.”

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office NEVER calls residents and threatens arrest for unpaid

fines, warrants, missed court dates, etc.,” the release says. “Residents who may receive calls such as these should hang up and report it to their local police department.”