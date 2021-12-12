FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — Franklin Police Officers are looking for a person suspected of robbing a gas station.

Police believe he drove away in this car.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Shell Gas Station on St. Rt. 123. According to Franklin Police, the man went into the gas station, held up a gun, and demanded money. He the left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said he drove away in a silver Pontiac four-door.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s to mid 40s. He was wearing a black beanie, a black hoodies, and a blue medical mask.

Police believe he drove south on St. Rt. 123 heading toward St. Rt. 122. If you have any information or know where this man is, contact Det. Figliola with the Franklin Police Department at 937-746-2882.











Pictures provided by the Franklin Police Department