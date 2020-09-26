Franklin County deputy killed in 6-vehicle crash on U.S. 33

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deputy was killed in a crash near Canal Winchester Friday.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin called the death of Deputy Angela Kane a “tragic loss.”

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. along U.S. 33 near Bowen Road in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Angela Kane

Investigators said the driver of a dump truck was traveling east on U.S. 33 when he lost control after his front left tire went flat. The truck went across the median and into the westbound lanes.

Five vehicles in the westbound lanes were struck by the dump truck.

The highway patrol said Kane, 51, of Logan was killed in the crash. Two others were injured and taken to Mount Carmel East with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kane was on her way to work at the time of the crash.

“When something like this happens, it hurts,” Baldwin said during a press conference Friday night, saying the department would honor Kane’s memory, but it’s too early to announce plans.

Baldwin said Kane was a 10-year veteran of the department, working in the main jail and was involved in a lot of training of other jail staff.

“Terrific deputy, fantastic person, well-liked and well-loved by everybody in the sheriff’s office,” he said of Kane.

The crash remains under investigation.