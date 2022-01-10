DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All of the top five warmest years in the Contiguous United States are since 2012. Last year the national average temperature was 54.4 degrees. This is 2.5 degrees above the 20th Century Average. 2021 ranked as the fourth warmest year on record according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Every state saw an average temperature within the top 33% of warmest years on record. In the latest National Climate Report for Annual 2021 the NCEI ranked average temperatures with the coldest being 1 and the warmest at 127,

It was the fifth warmest year on record for Ohio with an average temperature of 53.2. This was 2.8 degrees above the 20th-century average.

The warmest year in Ohio was 54.1 degrees in 1998.

December added to the warmth across the country. It was the 2nd warmest December on record at 40.3 degrees. 9.9 degrees above the 20th-century average.

The contiguous United States ranked as the warmest December on record at 39.3 degrees. The warmest December in Ohio was in 2015 with an average temperature of 43.7 degrees which is 13.3 degrees warmer than the 20th-century average.

Overall precipitation was about average across the United States. December ranked 62 out of 127 with a near-average precip at 2.38 inches. The yearly total average across the contiguous states was 30.48 inches and ranked 72 at 0.54 inches above the 20th-century average.

In Ohio the December precipitation ranked among the top 33% at 104 with 3.66 inches, This was 0.91 inches above the 20th-century average. The yearly precip was also just above normal ranking 96 with 41.52 inches. It was 3.23 inches above average.

