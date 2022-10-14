DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department has identified the officer who was stabbed while responding to a mental health call Wednesday as 10-year veteran Officer George Kloos.

Tyler Patrick, 29, of Dayton, is facing three counts of felonious assault of a peace officer, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

This is the fourth Miami Valley police officer attacked in the line of duty in recent months.

Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on July 12. He has been in and out of the hospital and rehabilitation facility since then, undergoing several surgeries. Ney’s wife said that her husband still faces a long road to recovery.

Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates was shot July 24 responding to a shots fired call east of Springfield. Yates was taken to the hospital where he later died. The 41-year-old was a 15-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. He was laid to rest on Aug. 1. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the incident.

Richmond K-9 Police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head Aug. 10 while assisting with a traffic stop. Burton was airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital, where she fought for her life for over a month. She was eventually transferred to a hospice facility in Richmond where she died surrounded by family Sept. 18. Burton was a 4-year-veteran of the police force.