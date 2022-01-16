DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- A four-year-old was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dayton, Sunday afternoon.

Police and medics were dispatched to Ohmer Street, near Rosemont Boulevard, around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on a report of a juvenile struck by a vehicle, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A four-year-old boy was taken by medics to Dayton Children’s Hospital with a non-life threatening injury, according to Sgt. Setty, on scene with the Dayton Police Department.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating the incident.