Four people hospitalized after serious crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Springfield Township.
Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Columbus Avenue near Ogden Road just after 9:30 Saturday night.
OSP says a car ran off the road hitting a mailbox, utility pole, and two trees before overturning.
Two people were thrown from the car and two others were trapped. No one was wearing a seat belt. Three of the victims have life-threatening injuries and the fourth has serious injuries. The driver of the car is in critical condition.
OSP is working to find out what caused the accident.
