DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Dayton.

According to Regional Dispatch, they received the call around 9:22 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021. It happened near E 5th St. and S Keowee St. Two cars were reportedly involved and one of the cars hit a tree.

Four people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.