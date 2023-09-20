DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Have you gotten charged for buying something in the video game “Fortnite” that you didn’t mean to or even do so intentionally? You can now apply for a refund with the FTC, though it will take longer than a fortnight.

From now through Jan. 17, 2024, you can visit fortniterefund.com/file-a-claim to make your claim for reimbursement as part of the FTC’s $245 million settlement with “Fortnite” creator/publisher Epic Games.

The government alleged the software engine giant had charged accounts for unwanted items, even going so far as to lock accounts of people who disputed the charges.

“Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical” on April 23, 2020. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The FTC lists these three criteria for eligibility for a refund. You can apply if you meet any one of them.

You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges

To apply, you will need either a claim number or your Epic Games account ID. The FTC began notifying those eligible yesterday via email, and will continue to do so for a month.