Fort Recovery community rallies together after Friday tornado

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fort Recovery cleanup effort continued Saturday as the community celebrated its previously-scheduled festival.

The Fort Recovery Harvest Jubilee was going on Friday night when the tornado moved through, however the festival was out of the storm’s path.

The Jubilee was in full-swing once again Saturday with food, rides, games and even a few duck races.

“It really benefits the community in so many ways, not only does it help just the Ambassador Park, but it also helps other small sports teams and organizations,” Fort Recovery Harvest Jubilee chairperson Corey Gerlach said.

Just as the Fort Recovery community rallies together each year for the Jubilee, they rallied together Friday night after a tornado moved through just outside of town.

“There was so much cleaning up, so much help, you’d talk to the families and they’d say that they were already overwhelmed with too much help, I mean, people came together so fast,” Southwest Mercer Fire Department Chief Roger Lennartz said.

The Southwest Mercer Fire Department sprang into action as soon as they saw the storms coming to help out along its path.

Lennartz said 10 homes and 30 buildings were damaged by the tornado, which was confirmed by the National Weather Service Saturday.

After the storm hit, the Jubilee committee jumped in to deliver food to first responders and those affected.

“It was really a feel good moment,” Gerlach said. “To come together and to help so many people in a situation like that, it was really what this event and this community is all about.”

Those who live in Fort Recovery said Friday was a true reflection of the town.

“You watch the community do what they do all the time, which is, everybody gets hit by the tornado, gets hit by something tough, you know, everybody comes together and it was great to see,” Fort Recovery Resident Carrie Staugler said.

The Fort Recovery Harvest Jubilee continues Sunday with a parade and chicken dinner fundraiser sale.