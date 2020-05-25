Former weatherman to be sentenced this week on child porn charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former central Ohio weatherman who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges is scheduled to be sentenced this Thursday.
Former 10TV chief meteorologist Mike Davis could spend more than 29 years in prison when the Franklin County judge delivers her ruling.
Davis’s attorney has argued Davis used those illegal images in an attempt to self-medicate after suffering with depression and anxiety.
Franklin County investigators said he uploaded 16,000 images of suspected child pornography since 2012.
Davis was arrested in September 2019 and plead guilty in January. He will have to register as a tier 2 sex offender.
