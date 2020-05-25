Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Former weatherman to be sentenced this week on child porn charges

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former central Ohio weatherman who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges is scheduled to be sentenced this Thursday.

Former 10TV chief meteorologist Mike Davis could spend more than 29 years in prison when the Franklin County judge delivers her ruling.

Davis’s attorney has argued Davis used those illegal images in an attempt to self-medicate after suffering with depression and anxiety.

Franklin County investigators said he uploaded 16,000 images of suspected child pornography since 2012.

Davis was arrested in September 2019 and plead guilty in January. He will have to register as a tier 2 sex offender.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS