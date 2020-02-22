Former UD President pushes for organ donation

Dr. Dan Curran was honored at halftime of Saturday’s basketball game to call attention to the need for organ donation.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The organization “Life Connection of Ohio” is recognizing former University of Dayton President Dr. Dan Curran.

Dr. Curran was honored at halftime of Saturday’s basketball game to call attention to the need for organ donation. Dr. Curran received a life-saving liver transplant in 2018.

Dr. Curran says, “I was really happy when I got the invitation to this because it’s such an important thing and I really know the advantage of organ donation and a great organization to be representing.”

Life Connection of Ohio says more than 112,000 people are awaiting an organ transplant in the United States.