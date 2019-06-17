Former Springboro PE teacher indicted on gross sexual imposition charges

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former elementary school teacher in the Springboro Community City Schools district was indicted on gross sexual imposition charges, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

John Austin Hopkins, 25, was indicted on 36 counts of gross sexual imposition, which are all third-degree felonies.

Hopkins was a physical education teacher at Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro Intermediate at the time of the incidents.

The indictment is a result of a three-month investigation after it was initially reported that Hopkins allegedly had inappropriate contact with a female first grade student at Clearcreek Elementary.

During the investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office found through video evidence that Hopkins allegedly had some sort of physical contact with 88 female first grade students at Clearcreek.

Among the actions that Hopkins is accused of are having girls sit on his lap or straddle him in a sexual nature, touching the buttocks, and place his hand inside the shirt. According to Fornshell, all the incidents took place in the gymnasium at Clearcreek Elementary.

The 36 counts of gross sexual imposition involve 28 different children.

In Ohio, a count of gross sexual imposition, if convicted, holds a maximum prison sentence of five years.