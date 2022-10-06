Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 67th governor of Ohio will be appointed to a position on the Afghanistan War Commission.

According to a release, former Ohio governor Robert “Bob” Taft will be appointed to the Afghanistan War Commission by local Congressman Mike Turner.

Taft will serve alongside 15 other members on the commission, which were all appointed by various senior Congressional members.

The Afghanistan War Commission was created after the Biden Administration pulled U.S. military troops out of Afghanistan in August 2021. The commission was started under the Fiscal Year 22 National Defense Authorization Act in order to handle key decision making regarding the Afghanistan War, both during and prior to the war.

The implementation was also to develop recommendations for Congressional members and policymakers from this point forward.