Former Dayton City Commissioner due in federal court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Dayton City Commissioner is due in Federal Court Friday.

Joey Williams is accused of taking bribes in return for construction contracts from the City of Dayton.

He’s one of four men facing federal charges related to corruption and fraud.

The others are Roshawn Winburn, Brian Higgins and Clayton Luckie.

Luckie has already pleaded guilty. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Williams initially pleaded not guilty.

Court records show his court appearance Friday will be for a change of plea hearing.

