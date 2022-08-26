HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK/WCMH) — A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia.
William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle.
Morrison was superintendent of Hamilton Local Schools until he was placed on administrative leave in 2017 after a drug arrest.
Police say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon. Morrison is accused of pulling up to a 9-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl and offering them $20 to babysit a child for him.
Authorities say Morrison then drove the children several blocks until he stopped and told the boy to get out and inspect a tire. Once the child was out, he drove away with the girl.
The complaint said the girl demanded to be let out, but Morrison ignored her. She then opened the door and got out a few blocks away.
Neither child reported being injured, police said