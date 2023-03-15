**Related Video Above: Baker Mayfield speaks about his former team, the Cleveland Browns, last summer.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former Cleveland Browns quarterback is taking over for Tom Brady, after the GOAT has reportedly retired for certain.

Baker Mayfield, who was with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season, has signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX 8 confirmed with the player’s agent.

To be clear, it’s not confirmed Mayfield’s going to start for the Bucs, as he’ll be fighting quarterback Kyle Trask for the top spot.

The now 27-year-old was drafted by the Browns in 2018 as the No. 1 overall pick. With a 2020 season that took the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years, Mayfield brought hope to fans around the planet, that perhaps, with him as quarterback, the team would finally make it to the Super Bowl.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after his team defeated the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

That never came to pass.

As the Bucs and the Browns played last season, there is no matchup for the 2023-2024 regular season.