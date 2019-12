DEARBORN, (MI) – Ford is recalling more than 600,000 sedans in the U.S. due to a problem with the brakes.

The types affected include the Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, and the Lincoln MKZ with model years from 2006 to 2010.

Ford said there have been 15 reports of crashes related to the problem and two people were injured.

Owners are expected to be notified starting the week of January 13th.