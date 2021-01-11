Football Forecast: Browns playing in cold and calm conditions

The temperature was 27 degrees. The wind chill factor made it feel like it was 20 degrees at kick-off at Heinz Field on Jan. 5, 2003 at 1:01 p.m.

18 years ago Pittsburgh picked up 0.6 inches of snow the last time Cleveland Browns faced the Steelers in a playoff game.

William Green scored the first touchdown for the Browns, but Pittsburgh came back to win 36-33 in the fourth.

The temperature was 40 degrees at kickoff the last time the Browns won a playoff game. The Browns beat the Patriots in Cleveland on Jan 1, 1995. There was 0.07 inches of precipitation with a trace of snow.

Kickoff tonight is at 8:15 p.m. on WDTN. The temperature in Pittsburgh will be 33 degrees with calm wind and little wind chill. Cloud coverage will increase throughout the game with no precipitation.

Ohio State will be much warmer tomorrow for the College Football Playoff Championship game in Miami Gardens, Florida.