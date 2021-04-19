Foodbank wants volunteers for ‘Urban Garden’ – Here’s how you can help

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank Dayton is asking community members to get their hands dirty for a good cause at their on-site Urban Garden.

Lindsay Kreill, garden outreach lead at the organization, said the season kick-off this weekend is meant to honor Earth Day, while giving the community access to sustainable and nutritious foods.

“We’re asking volunteers to come out Thursday, Friday and Saturday, basically to just help us get the garden ready for our 2021 growing season,” she said. “That could be helping get the beds ready, cleaning up trash around the grounds — any little thing like that to help us get ready.”

Chief development officer, Lee Lauren Truesdale, said the Foodbank typically receives the help of 5,000 to 8,000 volunteers each year. With volunteering options limited since the start of the pandemic, she said helpers are especially needed now, to grow produce that is often in short supply.

“Everything that is grown and harvested in this garden is actually just to supplement our food stock through our distribution programs,” said Truesdale. “We don’t receive a lot of lettuce, we don’t receive a wide variety of tomatoes — so those are the kinds of things that we grow here in the garden for distribution for folks in need.”

Kreill added, while COVID-19 guidelines will be in full effect, she hopes volunteering at the Urban Garden will provide a sense of a community and camaraderie many have missed over the last year.

“I think it’s so important during COVID to get involved with the community and help make sure that your neighbors are getting enough food,” she said.” So your work right now can really help us do that in the future, and we’re very excited later in the summer to ask to have volunteers back out with more of the planting and harvesting that comes later down the line with the garden.”

The Foodbank is welcoming volunteers this Thursday through Saturday for three hour time blocks. To sign up to volunteer, click here.