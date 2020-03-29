Foodbank of Greater Dayton to modify hours this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank of Greater Dayton is changing its hours of operation.
It will close on March 30th and 31st in order to restock. The drive-thru will reopen April 1st through the 3rd from 10 a.m. until noon on all three days.
Households can only be served once every 30 days.
