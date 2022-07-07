SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Steve Elliott and his wife started Poppy’s Smokehouse three years ago.

“It was a retirement idea, but then COVID hit and it kind of pushed our hand,” Elliott said.

He sells barbecue from his food truck and he has a faithful following. These last few months of record high inflation and record high gas prices have proven to be challenging.

“The cost of meat? Absolutely. The cost of everything. I mean, when gas goes up…gas is what gets everything where it needs to go,” Elliott said.

Elliott said he did have to raise his prices a bit to cover the higher cost of supplies, and he also stopped traveling long distances with his truck.

“We tried to stay local and not go beyond, say, 45 minutes to an hour away because the gas being as high as it is, I mean, our vehicle gets seven miles a gallon pulling the trailer,” Elliott said.

He is not alone. Cory Thompson, the Vice President of the Dayton Food Truck Association, said food truck owners across the Miami Valley are feeling this strain. They are being forced to get creative to keep costs as low as they for their costumers.

“If you have a menu that’s very labor intensive in products and you don’t want to move that costs on to your customers, you just take it off your menu. And that’s what a lot of us are doing,” Thompson explained.

Thompson also owns a food truck, What the Taco truck. He said some food truck owners had to make major changes this summer.

“Trucks that do have those higher dollar items are either only doing catering where they’re buying the food and they know that the food is going to be used up, or they’re just not going out at all,” Thompson said.

Despite these struggles, both Elliott and Thompson are grateful for all of the support they received from the community and their fellow food trucks.

“It really takes a community of food trucks to survive,” Thompson said.

To learn more about the Dayton Food Truck Association and the events being held, click here.