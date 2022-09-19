MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A community-wide food drive is taking place to help a local food pantry.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will accept donations of non-perishable food items, personal care products, cash and more from Oct. 16 – 31.

Some of the items being accepted are not limited to but include:

Canned food

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Dog Food

Cleaning Supplies

Body Wash

According to the sheriff’s office, “Our office chose to start the drive on October 16th, as that is World Food Day. Hunger and food insecurity is a worldwide problem…which includes many of our neighbors, friends, and family”.

Employees of the sheriff’s office started the food drive in 2016 to support the local food pantry.

Donations can be dropped off in the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office lobby at 4835 State Route 29, Celina.

To find a complete list of accepted items and more information about the opportunity to help, or if you need assistance yourself, visit the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office website to find out more.