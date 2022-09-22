CareSource and The Foodbank distribute groceries outside Welcome Stadium. (WDTN photo/Lauren Mixon)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday.

According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton.

During the event, attendees will receive free fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products to help with the ongoing food insecurity in the area.

CareSource is sponsoring and will be volunteering by helping at the event.

CEO of The Foodbank, Michelle L. Riley, states, “The North Dayton area was heavily impacted by the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes and continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Along with this distribution event, other events are held each month in Greene, Montgomery and Preble counties.

The Foodbank requests that if you plan to attend the event to have enough room in either your backseat or trunk for food to be placed.

The Foodbank distributed over 17 million pounds of food in 2021.