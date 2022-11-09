Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Veterans and active-duty military members can get a squeaky-clean car on Veterans Day thanks to Flying Ace Express Car Wash.

Flying Ace will be offering free car washes to Veterans and service personnel on Friday, Nov. 11 at all Miami Valley locations.

Part of the Grace for Vets initiative, Flying Ace is joining thousands of other car wash locations across the country to honor and recognize those who have served or are currently serving their country, according to a release.

The signature Flying Ace Express Car Wash is normally $15, but Veterans and service personnel will get it for free as a ‘thank you’ through this special Veterans Day deal.

A full list of local Flying Ace Express Car Wash locations can be found here.