DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re a basketball fan, then get excited about the cacophony of hoops action on the way to the Miami Valley.

Flyin’ to the Hoop, a basketball extravaganza that has captivated audiences for 21 years, returns tonight Jan. 12 at the Kettering Trent Arena (3301 Shroyer Rd). The event starts at 6:30 p.m., but the gate opens an hour earlier at 5:30 p.m.

The tournament will last until Monday, Jan. 15 as nationally ranked high school basketball players put their skills on display.

Those interested in attending the games can buy tickets either online or at the gate, however the games will be streamed live online as well for those who cannot attend the games live.