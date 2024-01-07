DAYTON – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team won its Atlantic 10 home opener 64-60 in wire-to-wire fashion against Massachusetts.

Daron Holmes II led UD with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists including a career high three pointers made. Enoch Cheeks had 11 points, and Zimi Nwokeji contributed all nine of his points in seven first-half minutes off the bench. Dayton held UMass to shooting 13.6% from beyond the arc.

The Flyers have won nine straight and improves to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play. UMass drops to 10-4 overall and 1-1 in Atlantic 10 play.

GAME RECAP

1st Half – Dayton 38, UMass 29

· After securing the opening tip-off, Enoch Cheeks scored on a layup assisted by DaRon Holmes II to start the scoring.

· Kobe Elvis had an acrobatic finish to put the Flyers up 4-2 at in the second minute.

· Holmes answered UMass’ layup right back with a quick three giving the Flyers a 7-4 lead.

· Holmes scored eight straight points on two dunks, a three-pointer and a free throw for the Flyers putting them up 11-8 at 15:15.

· Out of the timeout, the Flyers answered with two quick threes from Cheeks and Holmes that extended their lead 18-8 at 12:57.

· A second-effort bucket from Isaac Jack put the Flyers up 20-8 at 11:21.

· A UMass layup at 11:04 ended their nearly five-minute scoring drought, going 1-7 from the field.

· After a quick layup from the Minutemen, Zimi Nwokeji responded with back-to-back three-pointers to extend the Flyers lead to 26-14 at 9:18

· Koby Brea ended UD’s scoring drought out of the media timeout with a three-pointer that put Dayton up 33-19

· The Minutemen faced an eight-point deficit at 2:53 down 33-25.

· Holmes knocked down a three on a fast break assist by Nate Santos at 23 seconds left in the half.

2nd Half – Dayton 64, UMass 60

· Just like the beginning of the game, Cheeks started UD’s second half scoring with a three-pointer.

· After a quick bucket from the Minutemen, Brea answered right back with a three of his own that extended Flyers lead 44-32.

· Holmes floated to the hoop scoring a layup making the score 46-34 with 16 minutes left.

· The Flyers went on a nearly three-minute scoring drought until Santos ended it with a three assisted by Holmes II.

· Nwokeji converted his and-one opportunity putting the Flyers up 53-40 at 9:48.

· Massachusetts kept the ball for nearly a minute with offensive rebounds but were shut out by Dayton’s defense from 9:11-8:21.

· At the 6:50 mark, UMass had narrowed UD’s lead to 53-46.

· Holmes secured his and-one that gave the Flyers 57-47 at 4:55.

· UMass went on an 8-0 run in 70 seconds making it 57-55 forcing the Flyers to call a timeout at 3:25.

· The Flyers secured two big defensive stops to keep their two-point lead at 2:06 mark.

· Santos went 2-2 at the free throw line, giving UD a 59-55 lead with two minutes left.

· Santos then grabbed two offensive rebounds to keep possession with the Flyers only for a shot clock violation to give UMass the ball with 65 seconds remaining in the game.

· With 30 seconds left, Holmes II secured a critical defensive rebound that led to two Javon Bennett free throws giving UD a 61-57 lead.

· Jack’s defensive rebound with 15 seconds led to him extending the Flyer lead 62-57 at the free throw line.

· Bennett grabbed a rebound and drained to more freebies to put Dayton up 64-57 with eight seconds to go.

· The Minutemen buried a long three with 1.8 seconds left to make the final score 64-60.

BY THE NUMBERS

· 18 – DaRon Holmes II led the Flyers in scoring with 18 points.

· 11 – Enoch Cheeks scored his UD career high in points.

· 9 and 15 – Zimi Nwokeji scored a season high in points while playing a season high in minutes.

· 3 – Holmes II went 3-6 from three, matching his career high.

· 7 — Koby Brea led Dayton with seven rebounds.

· 7 of 8 — After UMass made it a two-point game, Dayton made seven of eight free throws to protect the lead.

· +7 — Nwokeji’s +7 rating was UD’s best in the game

· 13.6% – The Flyers had stifling perimeter defense leading UMass to only shooting 13.6% from beyond the arc.

· 20 – UMass outrebounded the Flyers on the offensive glass with 20-6.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers travel to Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday to face the Duquesne Dukes.

· Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET.

· Coverage will be live on ESPN2.

· UD’s next home game is on Tuesday, Jan. 16 against Saint Louis.