WASHINGTON D.C. – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team fell to Richmond in the A-10 Semifinals Saturday 68-64. Dayton falls to 23-10 while Richmond improves to 22-12.

The Flyers were led by, sophomore Toumani Camara with 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Camara was joined in double digits by freshman DaRon Holmes II and redshirt freshman Koby Brea with 15 and 10 respectively. Freshman Malachi Smith exited the contest right before halftime due to an ankle injury.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 33, Richmond 25

The Flyers opened the game up 9-2 as Richmond made just one of six to begin the game.

Dayton’s defense held Richmond to two made field goals off 20% shooting as Dayton led 11-8 six minutes in.

Dayton continued to lead by six 10 minutes in as Toumani Camara and Malachi Smith combined for 12 of Dayton’s first 20 points.

Despite being held scoreless for a three-minute stretch, Dayton maintained a 20-16 lead with 6:55 left.

A three-point play by DaRon Holmes II extended the Dayton advantage to 26-18 with 5:44 remaining.

Five straight points from Koby Brea gave the Flyers the largest lead of the half at 31-21.

Camara led the way for Dayton in the half with eight points and nine rebounds while Brea, Smith and Holmes II each had seven.

UD shot 52% from the field in the half while the Spiders shot 36% and went 0-8 from three.

2nd Half: Richmond 68, Dayton 64

Dayton opened the half with a bucket 15 seconds in to take a 35-25 lead.

A three-point play by Camara extended the Dayton lead to 42-27 four minutes into the half.

A layup by Camara followed by a Holmes II dunk put UD up 48-36 with 13 minutes left to play.

A 9-0 run by the Spiders reduced the Dayton lead to four with eight minutes remaining.

UD was held scoreless for a six-minute stretch as the Spiders were able to get to within two.

A Brea three put Dayton back up four with five minutes remaining.

A layup by Richmond tied the game at 57 all with 3:52 left.

Richmond went ahead by three with 1:39 to go off a three. This was the Spiders first lead of the game.

The Spiders converted on the remaining free throw attempts to seal the game.

Dayton was held to only one made field goal in the final five minutes of the game.

Richmond shot 50% from three during the half, while Dayton shot 17%.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Three Flyers hit double-digits, Toumani Camara (17), DaRon Holmes II (15), and Koby Brea (10).

The Flyers totaled 35 rebounds, with Camara leading the way with a career-high 14 boards.

Elvis led the way for Dayton in the assist category with five of the team’s 13 assists. Six different Flyers registered an assist.

Richmond won despite only leading for 2:17 throughout the game.

Dayton had 12 turnovers, while the Spiders had five. Richmond’s defense also registered seven total steals.

UD had six blocks, with Holmes II having three.

Smith had seven points, two assists (no turnovers) and two steals in 18 first-half minutes. He had an efficiency rating of +10.

UP NEXT

Dayton will find out its next opponent on Selection Sunday.