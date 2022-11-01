Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Influenza, COVID and RSV. All three viruses present themselves with similar symptoms… a stuffy or runny nose, cough, headache and a low fever, but what makes them different is all in the details.

The flu includes additional symptoms like body aches, nausea and vomiting, just to name a few. RSV in younger children causes wheezing and respiratory distress, and as with COVID, this presents itself with symptoms like difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roberto Colon, at Miami Valley Hospital says some things that are unique with COVID-19 include the loss of taste and smell.

Dr. Colon says each virus tends towards different individuals’ disproportionalities, based on biology, such as RSV.

“While adults can get the disease, its typically young children, or older adults, or people who have immune system that are weaken, that are going to have the more severe manifestation,” Dr. Colon said.

Health officials suggest continuing to follow protocols and take additional protection by wearing a mask and socially distancing as needed, as well as getting tested and taking the proper steps such as getting and staying up-to-date on vaccinations.