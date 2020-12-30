Flu cases down as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in our area, officials with Premier Health say the number of people getting sick with the flu is unusually low.

“It has to do with the fact that all of the mitigation techniques we’re using for COVID are actually helping to suppress the influenza. People are masking, people are staying home, and people are limiting group gatherings,” said Dr. Laura Gottron, chair of Miami Valley Hospital’s emergency department.

Dr. Gottron said virtual learning has also made a difference. “Kids actually transmit the flu quite a bit and with a lot of the schools being remote i think that has decreased the numbers as well,” she said.

With the ongoing pandemic, there was an increased push from doctors about flu shots. Health officials said they have seen increased numbers of the vaccines given for influenza this year and they encourage people to get the flu shot if they haven’t already.