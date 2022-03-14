ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 40-year-old Florida woman faces battery charges after she shot her neighbor with a squirt gun Saturday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the victim was walking past the home of the St. Petersburg woman, when the woman walked from inside her house onto her porch and shot the victim in the face with a water gun.

The victim never entered the woman’s property or made any aggressive statements toward her, officials said.

The type of water gun was not disclosed.

According to deputies, the woman sprayed the victim because she was upset that she was walking on “her street.”

She was arrested and held on a $500 bond.