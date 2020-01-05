Florence Airport officer dead in shooting; SLED investigating

Breaking News
News

by: Matt Fortin

Posted:

SUNDAY 9:22 A.M. UPDATE: The Florence County Coroner’s Office has confirmed a Florence Regional Airport officer has died in Sunday morning’s incident.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – There has been an officer-involved shooting at the Florence Regional Airport, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED says the agency is working with local law enforcement to investigate this incident. It’s spokesperson said SLED was notified just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Newws13’s Briana Fernandez reports crime scene tape up, about a dozen law enforcement officers on scene and blocked entrances to the airport.

SLED is expected to release more information at a later time. News13 is still working to gather more details on this developing story. Count on us for updates.

