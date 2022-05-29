DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to to a kitchen fire at a local apartment building.

The fire was reported around 11:40 a.m. at an apartment building on Mayfair Road in Dayton.

Crews responded to a 5 unit apartment building, and when they arrived, units A and B had a fire. The fire started in unit A, according to the chief.

Authorities evacuated residents from the apartment building, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The Red Cross has been called for those who live in the affected apartment.

2 NEWS is working to learn more on what happened. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.