SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – The Five Points Elementary Junior Optimist Club has been busy taking on a good cause.

The group of dedicated students have been hosting fundraisers for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a national organization which raises money for pediatric cancer research.

Earlier this spring, the students had a booth at the Springboro Business Expo where they raised over $500.

The students also held a building-wide Penny War where grade levels competed against one another to raise the most funds, raising $4,100 in four days.

In total, the Junior Optimist Club will be making a $4,600 donation to Alex’s Lemonade Stand.