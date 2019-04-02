Young Eagles essay contest gives kids chance to fly
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An essay contest for the Vectren Dayton Air Show is giving young kids the chance to fly high. Shiela Wallace, Media Chairperson for the Vectren Dayton Air Show, joined 2 NEWS Monday with the details.
For many years, talented students have been able to take flight with pilot Sean Tucker ahead of the show.
Talk began circulating that Tucker had retired after the end of last year's season. Wallace says this is only partially true -- he has retired from solo flight, but will continue on as part of a team.
In order to be eligible for the essay contest:
- You must be between the ages of 8 and 17 by June 20, 2019
- You have never flown in anything smaller than a commercial plane
- Write an essay no less than 100 words and no more than 300 words on one of the following themes: “What I imagine my first airplane ride will be like,” or “What this flight will mean to me”
- Be willing to be interviewed by various media formats for promotion of the Air Show
- Have a parent or guardian accompany you to the Vectren Dayton Air Show on Thursday, June 20, no later than 9:30 a.m.
- Parent/guardian must sign the standard Young Eagles waiver on day of flight
- All entries must be received by June 1 at 5 p.m.
"Most of the students do really well and they really pour their heart and soul into what it is because they truly want to win," Wallace says.
For more contest information, click here.
