Rep. Turner speaks on tornado damage in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Rep. Mike Turner stopped by 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss the damage he has seen after touring some of storm-ravaged areas.

"We toured Trotwood with the Governor and the Mayor of Trotwood, the Sheriff, and state and local officials. The devastation is extraordinary. It is amazing. We're so lucky that in Montgomery and Greene counties, with the level of devastation that we had, that we did not lose any lives here in those two counties," he said.

In Trotwood, he says residents were out helping each other clean storm debris and checking on their neighbors.

Turner took a moment to reflect on the tornado that hit Xenia in 1974.

"That was one very large tornado and we certainly experienced the loss of life. Here, what is so notable is how long it was, how many tornadoes there were, there wasn't just a short period of time in which. You knew there was an emergency and this was sustained, and people had to make certain that they took care over their safety for an extended period of time," he said.

