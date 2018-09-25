New CDC study shows diabetes continues to plague Americans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new study from the CDC shows that 30 million Americans now have diabetes.

Sara Wilson, a Nurse Practitioner with Premier Physician Network, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to talk about the growing issue.

“I think it really stems back from our societal norms,” said Wilson when asked why such a widely-known disease continues to be a problem.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form, suggesting that much of the issue has to do with our lifestyles.

“It’s easier to go grab something at a fast-food restaurant than it is to come home and cook, we sometimes don’t want to take time out of our day for physical exercise, and those really increase your risk of having some difficulty with diabetes,” Wilson says.

Type 1 diabetes does not affect a certain group of people more than any other, while Type 2 can often be genetic.

An increase in thirst and hunger, and an increase in urination can often are potential symptoms to look out for.