Jordan King talks Indy 500 with WDTN's Mark Allan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Indy 500 is coming up on May 26, and for the first time, you can catch the race live on WDTN. Jordan King, driver of the number 42 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday with the details.

This year is King’s first experience with the Indy 500.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, really, it’s gone by quickly. We jump in the car, trying to set the car up, and before you know it, Qualifying Day came around. It took us a bit of time to get up to speed and finally secure our place on that grid, so we’re in the show, and this next week is all about getting ready for the race on Sunday,” he says.

King adds that although he may be jumping into the deep end during the big race, he felt the best way he could prepare was just by jumping into the car and driving as soon as possible.

“You can listen to everybody else as much as you’d like, but until you feel it yourself, you never really know,” he said.

