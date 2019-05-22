Jordan King talks Indy 500 with WDTN's Mark Allan
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Indy 500 is coming up on May 26, and for the first time, you can catch the race live on WDTN. Jordan King, driver of the number 42 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday with the details.
This year is King’s first experience with the Indy 500.
“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, really, it’s gone by quickly. We jump in the car, trying to set the car up, and before you know it, Qualifying Day came around. It took us a bit of time to get up to speed and finally secure our place on that grid, so we’re in the show, and this next week is all about getting ready for the race on Sunday,” he says.
King adds that although he may be jumping into the deep end during the big race, he felt the best way he could prepare was just by jumping into the car and driving as soon as possible.
“You can listen to everybody else as much as you’d like, but until you feel it yourself, you never really know,” he said.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Local Morehouse grad reflects on speaker's gift to pay off loans
At Morehouse College on Sunday, billionaire philanthropist and tech investor Robert F. Smith pledged to donate up to $40 million to cover graduates' student debt.Read More »
-
Dayton NAACP to hold series of unity themed community events
The NAACP said they commend the hard work of local law enforcement and are confident in law enformcent's ability to keep people safe throughout the city.Read More »
-
Brigid's Path recognized as 'Community All-Star' during Dragons game
The facility was honored for the care and support provided to drug-exposed newborns and their families with a special tribute.Read More »
-
Officials discuss Good Samaritan closure at community meeting
It’s also a forum, where neighbors are free to ask questions.Read More »
-
CycleBar hosts fundraiser for NEC awareness
Reid Denchik was born with NEC which forced doctors to remove 75 percent of his small intestine shortly after his birth.Read More »