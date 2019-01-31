Feb. 1 is National Wear Red Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday is National Wear Red Day, a movement aimed at raising awareness and finding an end to heart disease and stroke in women.

National Wear Red Day is celebrated on the first Friday of February and both men and women are encouraged to wear red as a way to show support for women whose lives have been affected by heart disease.

Women are also encouraged to use the day as an opportunity to find out their five most important heart health numbers: total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, and BMI.