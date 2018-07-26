Fair visitors encouraged to practice good hygiene when exposed to livestock exhibits
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - As millions prepare to visit many of the buckeye state's 94 county and independent fairs, officials at the Ohio Departments of Agriculture and Health want to encourage guests to practice good hygiene when visiting livestock exhibits this summer.
Environmental Health Director with Greene County Public Health, Jeff Webb, talked with 2 NEWS about helpful tips on how to stay healthy at the fair.
Webb says visitors should always wash their hands with soap and water before and after petting, or even touching, any kind of animal.
Additionally, you should never eat, drink, or put anything in your mouth while visiting the animal areas.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to leave strollers outside the animal exhibits and instead carry smaller children.
Older adults, pregnant women, young children, and those with poor immune systems should consider avoiding the animal areas altogether.
