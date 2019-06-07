Five on 2

County commissioner speaks on tornado recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice joined 2 NEWS Friday to discuss tornado relief efforts across the area.

She says the county jumped in right away to recovery efforts by opening an Emergency Operations Center as soon as the tornadoes hit.

"We coordinated all of those life-saving services so people could get what they need, but this is a long haul operation, so there are a lot of people who are worried about their housing now…We're waiting, honestly, on FEMA to make their declaration and once we know what level of support they'll give to these efforts then we can figure out how we fill the gaps," she said.

Right now, debris cleanup is one of the main priorities of the county.  

Rice advises residents to check the county's website for the latest information on recovery efforts and resources.

