Avoid crowdfunding scams while donating to tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the wake of the tornado outbreak, many want to donate to great causes, but there are some crowdfunding scams to be aware of. John North with the Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS Tuesday with tips on making sure your money goes to a legitimate cause.

Crowdfunding is a way for people, businesses and charities to raise money. It is typically done online through sites such as GoFundMe. Individuals can contribute money to crowdfunding projects in return for a potential profit or reward.

It is safest to donate to crowdfunding postings for people you know personally. While charities can be vetted, it can be much more difficult to determine if individual people are posting for a real cause.

Review the crowdfunding site's description of its oversite procedures before you participate. If you can't easily find this description, visit a site that is more up front about its process.

Some crowdfunding postings could potentially use pictures of impacted families without their permission. Do not assume a photo confirms an official connection.

Be aware that while a posting may claim to help a specific individual or family, donors in the United States cannot typically claim a federal income tax deduction as a charitable gift, even if the individual or family is in need.

Vague descriptions of how the funds will be used should also be taken as a red flag. Thoughtful requests for funding will take the added step of identifying and verifying needs before money is raised.

