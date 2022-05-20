Union Township, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Friday night, and five people were injured.

According to police dispatch, the accident occurred on Milton-Potsdam Road and South Range Line Road around 8:40 p.m.

The person transported by CareFlight is in serious condition. Five others were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.