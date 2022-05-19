KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Five people have been brought to the hospital after two cars collided in Kettering Wednesday night.

According to officers on the scene, one car with four people inside lost control on Dorothy Lane, by the intersection with Big Hill road. The driver crossed into the other lane, hitting another car head-on. Officers responded just after 10 pm.

The crash left all four people in the faulty car injured. All were taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries, but officers on the scene said they will be ok. One of the two people inside the car hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are unsure if speed was a factor in the crash. This incident remains under investigation.