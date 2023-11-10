DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new public restroom was unveiled today in Downtown Dayton.

According to a social media post, the restroom, known as a Portland Loo, is located outside of City Hall on West Third Street. The restroom will be available daily, closing at midnight.

Its design is meant to prevent things like drug use and graffiti, while providing free access to flushable toilets, hand sanitizer, and baby changing stations.

According to city officials, these two restrooms are part of the Portland Loo Project, addressing health and safety concerns downtown.

Operations and maintenance of the restrooms will be a collaborative effort between the Downtown Dayton Partnership, the City of Dayton, and Dayton Police.

Designed and patented by the City of Portland in 2008, the Portland Loo is a stainless-steel kiosk restroom. These restrooms can be found across the United States, New Zealand, and Canada.

A second restroom will be installed next week on Fifth Street, according to the post.