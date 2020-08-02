First-of-its-kind dog trail opens in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The non-profit group Wagtown installed the first downtown Dayton dog trail Sunday afternoon. The founder says it’s the first of its kind in the country.

Three Eagle Scout candidates volunteered to help clean the area and paint paw prints. The two-mile path goes through downtown past different sites and businesses. Wagtown is also planning to install public art along the trail.

Beth Miller is the founder of Wagtown. She says, “If you’re a dog lover and you’re in the suburbs or anywhere and you want to have a new experience for what to do with your dog, this is the place to do it. It’s going to be a great way to tour downtown and all the cool little spots down here. We’re also going to be highlighting all the businesses around the route that are dog friendly.”

Over the next few weeks, you can donate to Wagtown and have your dog’s name personalized on one of the paw prints. Click here to donate