First FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday morning, the first FEMA disaster recovery center opened its doors in Trotwood.

Many residents in the area say they are thankful to see the center open in their neighborhood.

“For them to actually be in Trotwood as opposed to the city of Dayton, first of all is amazing, because we know that transportation in regular times is a mitigating barrier for families to access resources and services,” said Ella Jordan-Isaac.

Although the center opened in Trotwood, it is open to any resident of the 10 counties approved for federal assistance.

“The main purpose of the disaster recovery center is to provide face-to-face resources. We do encourage survivors to, by all means, go to disasterassistance.gov and register with FEMA before you get here,” said Erin Gaddis, an offical with FEMA.

Several local, state and federal agencies were in the gymnasium of Trotwood Madison High School to offer assistance to those in need.

“You can go to each station and talk to your state representative, talk with mitigation about rebuilding homes or talk with SBA about homeowner loans and renting,” explained Gaddis.

“We have families that we know are displaced because of the devastation that took place in the community. What we want to assure our families is that our staff members are here and ready to support and assist,” shared Jordan-Isaac, who works with Trotwood Madison City Schools. \

Recovery officials say they believe the center will be open for at least the next two weeks to help the community rebuild.

“[We’re] just going to be open as long as survivors need [us]. As long as people are coming, we’ll be open,” said Gaddis.

Gaddis also says other recovery centers will be opening in other areas in the coming weeks.

For now, the disaster recovery center in Trotwood is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.