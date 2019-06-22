First day of Dayton Air Show attracts thousands

VANDALIA, Ohio(WDTN)- Zipping by at intense speeds the areal aerobatics at the Dayton Air Show are the highlight of the year for thousands of people. The first day of the air show attracted thousands of spectators.

“I’m a big plane guy but I’ve just kind of missed (the Dayton Air Show) the last two years,” said Brian Weisberg.

For Weisberg, the event is a chance to get up and close with aviation. He’s originally from Chicago.

“I’ve never been to anything like this before. I finally had the time so I put it on my calendar,” Weisberg said.

Aside from stunt pilots putting on a show, a number of planes are on display. They are exciting to look at for Unites States Air Force veteran Tom Hollabaugh.

“I was an air traffic controller in the Air Force and I’ve probably worked every plane in here,” Hollabaugh said.

He and his wife are turning this into an anniversary celebration weekend.

“(On Sunday), we’ll go to the Air Force Museum because there’s some displays in the Air Force Museum that I’m part of when I was in the service,” Hollabaugh said.

It’s just as exciting for his wife Joni Hollabaugh.

“I enjoy watching his eyes light up every time he sees a plane. Of course he has to tell me about each and every one of them because he knows about all of them,” she said.

The headlining performers, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds attracted fans of their own.

“We come to see the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds mostly. We’ve been coming for three or four years. Its pretty much an annual event,” said Rick Rogers.

The Dayton Air Show will open its gates again on Sunday at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.